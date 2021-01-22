Circle Cinema readies for Sundance as some screenings sell out

Circle Cinema is preparing to welcome the 2021 Sundance Film Festival to Tulsa, and Circle Cinema programmer Chuck Foxen said safety is the top priority.
The festival, which begins Thursday, Jan. 28, will take place digitally via a feature-rich, Sundance-built online platform and in-person screenings across the country on satellite screens. Circle Cinema is Oklahoma’s only satellite screen and will present 14 films over six days through screenings at Circle Cinema and the Admiral Twin Drive-In.
“We have been working with experts in event planning to prepare our staff for a choreographed transition between screenings for both people and cars,” Foxen said in a news release.
“While our in-person screenings will be limited to 20% of theater capacity and the Admiral Twin limited to 200 cars per screening, we are striving to make sure everyone has a safe, pleasant experience.”
The release said initial ticket sales show high interest with four in-theater screenings selling out and remaining seats and drive-in spaces moving fast. Tickets are on sale at circlecinema.org/sundance.
“We expected strong sales based on the pre-festival reviews,” Foxen said. “However, every film brings an important vision to the screen from diverse filmmakers reflective of all communities, which is why we want to make sure everyone who is interested is able to attend through the equity ticket program.”
Working with various area partner organizations, Circle Cinema will offer a select number of free tickets to each screening of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa. The program enables interested parties, who otherwise would be unable to purchase passes to the festival, to register online for free passes to a specific film/screening. The online registration portal will close at noon Tuesday, Jan. 26, and those selected will be contacted by Circle Cinema.
“Circle Cinema operates based on a love of film — all film,” said Clark Wiens, co-founder and current Circle Cinema board president. “With Sundance coming to Tulsa, we have a unique opportunity to foster that love of film throughout our community, and so we want to make sure that everyone who wants to attend the festival has that chance.”
Circle Cinema announced recently that 100% of ticket-sale proceeds from the Sundance Film Festival satellite events in Tulsa will be donated to the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
“We are grateful to be selected as the recipient of proceeds from Circle Cinema’s Sundance screenings,” said Phil Armstrong, project director for the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. “We are grateful, not only for the financial support, but the opportunity for film lovers across the state and world to know about the tragedy that happened here in 1921 and the resilient spirit of our survivors and community 100 years later.”
“Partnering with the Centennial Commission is the right thing to do,” Wiens said. “This year has been tough on us, no doubt; It’s hard to keep a movie theater afloat during an international pandemic. However, 2021 marks an important year of healing for our city and our nation, and we want to recognize the important work of the commission through this donation. I hope the community agrees and sells out all our screenings so our donation can be as large as possible.”
The 2021 Sundance Film Festival at Circle Cinema is being presented by the Cherokee Nation Film Office and FC Tulsa. The festival is being presented nationally by Acura, Sundance TV, Chase Sapphire and Adobe.