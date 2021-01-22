Circle Cinema readies for Sundance as some screenings sell out

Working with various area partner organizations, Circle Cinema will offer a select number of free tickets to each screening of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa. The program enables interested parties, who otherwise would be unable to purchase passes to the festival, to register online for free passes to a specific film/screening. The online registration portal will close at noon Tuesday, Jan. 26, and those selected will be contacted by Circle Cinema.

“Circle Cinema operates based on a love of film — all film,” said Clark Wiens, co-founder and current Circle Cinema board president. “With Sundance coming to Tulsa, we have a unique opportunity to foster that love of film throughout our community, and so we want to make sure that everyone who wants to attend the festival has that chance.”

Circle Cinema announced recently that 100% of ticket-sale proceeds from the Sundance Film Festival satellite events in Tulsa will be donated to the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.