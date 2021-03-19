 Skip to main content
Circle Cinema presenting 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy

Lord of the Rings

"Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" debuted in 2001. A filmed cast reunion will be part of a special 20th anniversary event. 

 Courtesy Warner Bros.

Twenty years ago, the first film in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy arrived in theaters.

Time to revisit?

Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., is presenting a theatrical exclusive in conjunction with Drafthouse Cinema and will show all three movies from the trilogy in April. The event includes a filmed cast reunion and Q&A.

“Fellowship of the Ring” will be shown Thursday, April 15, followed by “The Two Towers” Thursday, April 22 and “The Return of the King” on Thursday, April 29.

Tickets are $6.50-$9.50. All shows in the series begin at 7 p.m.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

