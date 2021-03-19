Circle Cinema presenting 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy

Twenty years ago, the first film in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy arrived in theaters.
Time to revisit?
Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., is presenting a theatrical exclusive in conjunction with Drafthouse Cinema and will show all three movies from the trilogy in April. The event includes a filmed cast reunion and Q&A.
“Fellowship of the Ring” will be shown Thursday, April 15, followed by “The Two Towers” Thursday, April 22 and “The Return of the King” on Thursday, April 29.
Tickets are $6.50-$9.50. All shows in the series begin at 7 p.m.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
