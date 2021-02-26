Circle Cinema presenting free International Women's Day event

Circle Cinema is partnering with local leaders as Tulsa’s festivities for International Women’s Day shifts online in 2021.
The event will be a free online program beginning at 7 p.m. March 8. It will include an international fashion showcase featuring music and cultural dance, then a live panel discussion at 8 p.m. intersecting the themes of this year’s celebration.
Crystal Ifekoya (Women Helping Other Women) will moderate a panel with Lee Ann Crosby (Tulsa Women’s March), Vanessa Hall-Harper (Tulsa City Council) and Felisa Hilbert (founder, Multicultural Diversity Festival) and Sarah Adams-Cornell (Sovereign Community School). Additional community partners include Just A Push Foundation and Tulsa Global Alliance.
Visit circlecinema.org for an RSVP link.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.