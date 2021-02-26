 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Circle Cinema presenting free International Women's Day event

Circle Cinema presenting free International Women's Day event

{{featured_button_text}}
International Women's Day

Circle Cinema will present a free International Women's Day event March 8.

 Courtesy Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema is partnering with local leaders as Tulsa’s festivities for International Women’s Day shifts online in 2021.

The event will be a free online program beginning at 7 p.m. March 8. It will include an international fashion showcase featuring music and cultural dance, then a live panel discussion at 8 p.m. intersecting the themes of this year’s celebration.

Crystal Ifekoya (Women Helping Other Women) will moderate a panel with Lee Ann Crosby (Tulsa Women’s March), Vanessa Hall-Harper (Tulsa City Council) and Felisa Hilbert (founder, Multicultural Diversity Festival) and Sarah Adams-Cornell (Sovereign Community School). Additional community partners include Just A Push Foundation and Tulsa Global Alliance.

Visit circlecinema.org for an RSVP link.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot While Walking Her Bulldogs

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News