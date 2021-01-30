Circle Cinema partnering for virtual 'Mr. Soul!' screening

“Soul!,” which aired decades ago on public television, was a music-and-talk program aimed at a Black audience.
“Mr Soul!” is an award-winning documentary film that tells the story of Ellis Haizlip, the producer and host of the pioneering series.
Indie Lens Pop-Up and Circle Cinema are partnering for a free virtual screening of “Mr. Soul!” at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16.
People who want to see the documentary can access the RSVP link by going to circlecinema.org and looking for “Mr. Soul! under the “coming soon” tab.
A news release said the director, Melissa Haizlip, will take part in a live virtual conversation with host Gitzel Puente. The program also will include a music performance from Tulsa music artist Branjae and a poem recited by artist Deborah Hunter.
The documentary’s official online site (mrsoulmovie.com) described the film as — before Oprah Winfrey, before Arsenio Hall — America’s first Black “Tonight Show.”
Said the site: “From 1968 to 1973, the public television variety show SOUL!, guided by the enigmatic producer and host Ellis Haizlip, offered an unfiltered, uncompromising celebration of Black literature, poetry, music, and politics -- voices that had few other options for national exposure, and, as a result, found the program an improbable place to call home.
“The series was among the first to provide expanded images of African Americans on television, shifting the gaze from inner-city poverty and violence to the vibrancy of the Black arts movement. With participants’ recollections and illuminating archival clips, ‘Mr. Soul!’ captures a critical moment in culture whose impact continues to resonate, and an unsung hero whose voice we need now more than ever to restore the soul of a nation.”