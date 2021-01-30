Circle Cinema partnering for virtual 'Mr. Soul!' screening

“Soul!,” which aired decades ago on public television, was a music-and-talk program aimed at a Black audience.

“Mr Soul!” is an award-winning documentary film that tells the story of Ellis Haizlip, the producer and host of the pioneering series.

Indie Lens Pop-Up and Circle Cinema are partnering for a free virtual screening of “Mr. Soul!” at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16.

People who want to see the documentary can access the RSVP link by going to circlecinema.org and looking for “Mr. Soul! under the “coming soon” tab.

A news release said the director, Melissa Haizlip, will take part in a live virtual conversation with host Gitzel Puente. The program also will include a music performance from Tulsa music artist Branjae and a poem recited by artist Deborah Hunter.

The documentary’s official online site (mrsoulmovie.com) described the film as — before Oprah Winfrey, before Arsenio Hall — America’s first Black “Tonight Show.”