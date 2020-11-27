 Skip to main content
Circle Cinema participating in Small Business Saturday with sidewalk sale

Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema will be the site of a sidewalk sale the Saturday after Black Friday.

 Tulsa World file

Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., is participating in a Small Business Saturday sale Saturday, Nov. 28 — the day after Black Friday.

A sidewalk sale, presented as a safer, outdoor way to do holiday shopping, will take place from 2-6 p.m.

Items discounted for the sale include Circle Cinema puzzles, blankets, caps, tumblers, mugs, socks, lawn art and “The Outsiders” mini-posters.

Circle Cinema gift cards will also be available in any denomination and may be used for tickets, concessions and merchandise. For online purchase, go to tinyurl.com/circlegift.

