Circle Cinema hosts event on making of 'Fargo'

Circle Cinema and Magic City Books will host a special event centered on the Academy Award-winning film “Fargo,” beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.

The evening will feature author Todd Melby, whose just-published book is “A Lot Can Happen in the Middle of Nowhere: The Untold Story of the Making of Fargo.”

It is the true story about the Coen Brothers’ epic film of murder, mayhem and malfeasance on the frozen landscapes of Minneapolis and North Dakota, offering an inside look into what Roger Ebert called “one of the best films I’ve ever seen.” The book includes a foreword by William H. Macy and 20 behind-the-scenes photographs.

A reception and book signing will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by a discussion with Melby about his book. Then, at 7:50 p.m., the theater will show “Fargo.”

The reception and book discussion are free; tickets for the film screening are $5. Copies of Melby’s book will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets and more information: circlecinema.org.

