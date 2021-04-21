Circle Cinema hosting Oscar watch party

Circle Cinema’s 2021 Oscar watch party is set 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25 and will begin with a 6 p.m. red carpet arrival.

A news advisory for the watch party said Circle Cinema films accounted for 73% of all Oscar nominations. Among them is “Minari,” a film shot in and around Tulsa that garnered a best picture nomination.

Circle Cinema is inviting attendees to watch ABC’s Academy Awards broadcast on the big screen cheer favorite films to victory. Because Circle Cinema is operating under COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 watch party will be a more relaxed affair, but all the usual festivities will return for a big event in 2022.

Tickets will be on a pay-what-you-want basis. All proceeds benefit new education initiatives Circle Cinema will launch in the fall.

The event also includes:

— Red carpet selfies and photo-ops. Feel like a star on the red carpet as you arrive. Circle Cinema will have a socially-distanced photographer at the event, or you can take and share your own selfies in front of an Oscar banner.