Circle Cinema donates Sundance proceeds to Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission

Circle Cinema, which announced during the Sundance Film Festival that it would donate 100% percent of Sundance Film Festival proceeds to the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, presented the commission with a check for $16,400.
“The opportunity to financially support the work of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission expands on our impact as we work to bring community consciousness through film,” Clark Wiens, Circle Cinema co-founder and board president, said in a news release.
“2021 marks an important year of healing for our city and our nation and we want to recognize the important work of the Commission through this donation, which was made possible by the community who supported us during Sundance in Tulsa.”
Circle Cinema identified the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission as the beneficiary of ticket sale proceeds as a part a commitment to eliminate racism. The commission works to expand knowledge of the Black Wall Street community, create economic and entrepreneurial opportunities for African Americans and to promote community-wide reconciliation in Tulsa.
“The commission was thrilled to have Circle Cinema choose to donate the Sundance ticket sale proceeds to our work,” Phil Armstrong, project manager of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, said. “Greenwood Rising history center plans to partner with the historic Circle Cinema in racial justice programming through film. We appreciate their generosity.”
Sundance is usually staged in Park City, Utah, but, due to the pandemic, festival offerings where shared on digital platforms and at satellite cities around the country. Among those cities was Tulsa, where Circle Cinema presented 14 official Sundance films on its screens and at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Each venue was limited to 20% and 25% capacity, respectively, to allow for proper social distancing, but still welcomed approximately 2,050 moviegoers, which included 12 sold-out screenings.
Several films screened in Tulsa won awards during the festival, including “CODA” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
On Feb. 12, Circle Cinema began offering encore performances of the Shaka King-directed “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which made its world premiere Feb. 1 at Circle Cinema. The film details the betrayal of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Black Panther Party, in the late 1960s at the hands of William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield). Critics praised King’s direction and performances in the film. Kaluuya gained best supporting actor nominations from the Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards. Showtimes and ticket information can be found at circlecinema.org.
In addition to screening 14 films, Circle Cinema programmed 12 free “Beyond Film” panels. The panel discussions, which remain free to watch on Youtube and Facebook, have reached over 10,000 viewers.
The nonprofit Sundance Institute announced that the seven-day Sundance Film Festival festival reached a total audience 2.7 times larger than the typical 11-day Utah edition, despite fewer days and fewer feature films (73 instead of 120).