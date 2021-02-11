Circle Cinema donates Sundance proceeds to Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission

Circle Cinema, which announced during the Sundance Film Festival that it would donate 100% percent of Sundance Film Festival proceeds to the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, presented the commission with a check for $16,400.

“The opportunity to financially support the work of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission expands on our impact as we work to bring community consciousness through film,” Clark Wiens, Circle Cinema co-founder and board president, said in a news release.

“2021 marks an important year of healing for our city and our nation and we want to recognize the important work of the Commission through this donation, which was made possible by the community who supported us during Sundance in Tulsa.”

Circle Cinema identified the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission as the beneficiary of ticket sale proceeds as a part a commitment to eliminate racism. The commission works to expand knowledge of the Black Wall Street community, create economic and entrepreneurial opportunities for African Americans and to promote community-wide reconciliation in Tulsa.