Cinco de Mayo event set downtown
Arnie’s Bar and Red’s Bar are teaming up to throw a Cinco de Mayo street party and Second Street and Elgin Avenue downtown.

The event will kick off at noon May 5 for all ages with bar areas being restricted to those 21 and over.

There will be no cover charge to enter. Guests can enjoy items from food trucks while listening to music, including live Latin jazz from Bossa starting at 3 p.m., followed by DJ Adre on stage at 7 p.m.

Outdoor bar stations will offer margarita options with different tequilas as well as a variety of Mexican beers. Inspired by the movie “Three Amigos,” the event hosts want to provide a fiesta with “a plethora of piñatas” for guests.

Possibly the best and most eye-catching decorative element of the event will be the giant sombrero being constructed to sit atop the Blue Dome.

The first 100 guests will receive a free sombrero and there will be additional promos and giveaways as well as outdoor yard games to play.

