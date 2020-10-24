Church Studio to unveil 'Mural of Space and Time'

The Church Studio will mark the fourth anniversary of Leon Russell’s death with a special event that will feature the work of Tulsa artist Patrick (P.S.) Gordon.

Eight paintings by Gordon celebrating Russell’s life and work will be on display Nov. 13 at Harwelden Mansion, 2210 S. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Then, the event will move to the Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave., to reveal a 140-foot mural by North Carolina artist Brian Lewis, that replicates Gordon’s images on a grand scale.

Russell, who died in 2016, turned an abandoned church into a recording studio and home base for Shelter Records in the early 1970s, where it played host to a stellar array of performers including Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Tom Petty, J.J. Cale and more.

Tickets for “Mural of Space and Time: The Art Exhibition & Mural Reveal Experience” are $50 per person. The event will feature live music by Spencer Sutton, meet-and-greet opportunities with the artists, as well as wine, beer and a specially crafted cocktail.

Tickets must be purchased for specific times, and are limited to 10 people at a time, in order to maintain social distancing requirements.