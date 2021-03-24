Teresa Knox, while providing a sneak preview of an upcoming Tulsa attraction, pointed out the future location of Dan Fogelberg’s piano and the future location of a console that was used during the recording of a Bob Dylan album.

The upcoming attraction is actually an old attraction made new again, but, this time, you can get a foot inside the door.

Back in the day, the saying was you had to know someone to get inside Church Studio, a church that the late, great Tulsa music legend Leon Russell converted into a recording studio during the heyday of a record label (Shelter Records) launched by the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and English producer Denny Cordell.

Knox said Russell and Cordell were eating at restaurant (the Ranch House, now the Freeway Cafe) across the street when they saw a “for sale” sign on the built-in-1915 church. During a span of years from 1972 to 1976, music artists came to Tulsa to hang out and record at Church Studio. And they will again.

Workers are hammering away at Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave., to get the facility restored to its 1970s glory for a July opening. Knox, the current owner, wants to recapture the Russell-era vibe of Church Studio while modernizing it for contemporary studio use and for public enjoyment.

Selected goodies from the 5,000-plus items in the Church Studio Archive will be on display, and Church Studio will be a multi-functional space capable of hosting concert performances and programs like, for instance, book signings and art exhibits related to the music industry.

The completed project should bring a smile to the face of “Leon Lifers,” a nickname given to fans and proponents of Russell, who died in 2016. Knox is a fan. She began collecting Russell memorabilia and music when she was 8.

“As a native Tulsan, I was really proud of our artists that came from my hometown — David Gates, JJ Cale, Leon Russell, Dwight Twilley, Elvin Bishop, Gary Busey, The Gap Band, Walt Richmond, David Teegarden, Jamie Oldaker,” she said. “And I loved that someone like Eric Clapton would come to our town and learn from our musicians and use them. Our history is magical.”

Knox described the restoration of Church Studio as a passion project. It wasn’t for sale when she reached out to the previous owner, but they made a deal anyway.

“I bought it sight unseen,” she said. “I wanted it so badly. I wanted to display my personal collection, but, again, I love historic preservation (Church Studio was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017). Preserving Tulsa’s history is important, especially when stories can be captured and shared in a way for others to learn from and engage with. We have a lot to be proud of, and it’s worth celebrating.”

Knox said Church Studio had four or five owners (including another acclaimed music artist, Steve Ripley) between Russell and herself.

“When we first purchased it, we did not know exactly what we would be doing,” she said. “We knew we wanted to fix it up. We knew we wanted to restore the Church. But it really took on a life of its own. We started interviewing artists and the original employees of Shelter Records — so many different people that had a direct connection to its past. Learning about its musical history has breathed life into its future.”

Renovations have been ongoing for four years. She’ll tell you it’s important work.

“It’s bigger than one collector or one Leon Russell fan,” said Knox, who did not know Russell but is enamored with his accomplishments. Among them: In 1973, Billboard named Russell as the world’s top touring artist. He could have gone anywhere, said Knox, but he returned home to operate Church Studio and Shelter Records.

“And he came from studios that were a little more conservative, budget-oriented and strict,” she said. “Leon’s entrepreneurial vision was to build a creative workshop where musicians, artists, singers and songwriters could come together in a non-stressful environment to collaborate and create exceptional sound recordings.”

If you build it, they will hum. Church Studio became a magnet for music artists.

Wrote former Tulsa World entertainment writer John Wooley in 2004: “Back in the early ‘70s, the golden age of the Tulsa Sound, rock ‘n’ roll giants routinely rolled through town, more often than not stopping for a while at Leon Russell’s Church Studio.”

Russell, Cale, Kansas, Jimmy Buffett, Dwight Twilley, the Gap Band, Willie Nelson, Tom Petty, Michael Bolton, Freddie King, Phoebe Snow and Peter Tosh are among artists who recorded at Church, according to information supplied by Knox and info that is available on thechurchstudio.com. Church Studio gave a Beatle (George Harrison) a reason to visit Tulsa.

“We have an engineer who was here during that time period,” Knox said. “He told me Led Zeppelin was here. I just don’t have any evidence, but he said Robert Plant was recording.”

Bo Diddley, The Tractors, Dustin Pittsley, Wink Burcham, Hanson, Roy Clark, Freddy Fender, Carmen, Ronnie Dunn, the Red Dirt Rangers and Tulsa Sound figures were among artists who recorded at Church Studio after the Russell years.

Russell will be immortalized with a bronze statue outside a new south entrance of the refurbished Church Studio. Artist Jim Franklin of Perry was hired to design a six-foot statue of Russell and measures were taken to make sure the statue, apparel and all, looked as Russell did circa-1972.

Inside, visitors will find a recording studio that is being built to be competitive with top studios. To that end, Knox is working with Nashville-based consultants Chad Hailey and Steve Durr. The studio includes a one-story-above viewing platform for friends and family, plus a lounge in the basement for personalized food and beverage service. The lounge will be available to the public during events like meet-and-greets and book signings.

Video recording capabilities and a videography team will be on site. Knox said she is starting an audio engineering school that will offer a hybrid of online learning and hands-on studio experience. It’s all part of making Church Studio a mix of what came before and what’s next.

“There are many reasons why it’s important to restore the Church,” Knox said. “First, to honor the life and legacy of Leon Russell and everything he contributed, not only to his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but to the world of music. Second; to create an engaging space that honors the past, but also fosters an environment that inspires today’s creatives. Finally; showing off one of Tulsa’s most special landmarks, selling our beautiful city to the rest of the country and letting everyone know that we are a music destination and that we are open for business.”

