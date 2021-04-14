 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chris Stapleton reschedules BOK Center show
0 comments

Chris Stapleton reschedules BOK Center show

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Stapleton (copy)

Chris Stapleton is scheduled to return to Tulsa for a BOK Center show in November. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

A Chris Stapleton tour stop at Tulsa's BOK Center has been pushed back to later in 2021.

The show is moving from Aug. 20 to Nov. 5.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date. Those who can't make it for the new show date can request a refund. Ticket holders will receive an email with details. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.

Restoring Leon Russell's Church Studio

Meet 70 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The great royal romance between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News