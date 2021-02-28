Choreographer finds light in the darkness through dance

Jennifer Archibald is a choreographer not all that eager to embrace the brave new world of creating dance remotely.
As the coronavirus pandemic made the traditional way that choreographers make new dance pieces — by working in proximity with the dancers in an enclosed space for long periods of time — a potential health hazard, many in the dance world turned to platforms such as Zoom to provide a means for choreographers to create and perfect new and existing works.
Some dance makers have fully embraced the new restrictions, creating pieces that exploit the creative possibilities of dance-by-video.
And Archibald, the choreographer in residence for Cincinnati Ballet and artistic director of the New York City-based Arch Dance Company, understands that working remotely is a current fact of the choreographer’s life.
“I just don’t really enjoy it,” she said. “For me, a huge part of the joy of choreographing is that exchange of energy that only comes from being there in the room with the dancers — the conversations, the laughter, the individual personalities.
“I need to know how the dancers are feeling, whether they are confident with what you want them to do or if they are feeling especially vulnerable,” Archibald said. “All that goes into creating a work, and it’s hard to be able to do all that when you have video cameras and masks between you and the dancers.”
Fortunately, Archibald’s work “Parhelia,” which Tulsa Ballet will present as part of its Signature Series program, was created prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. The piece, which is named for the optical phenomenon more commonly known as “sun dogs” (bright spots that can appear on one or both sides of the sun), debuted in 2018, when Archibald created it for the company’s “Creations in Studio K.”
It will be featured as part of a triple-bill with two world-premiere ballets. “What If?” marks the company debut for Andrew McNichol, a British choreographer who has created works for such companies as Joffrey Ballet, London’s Royal Ballet, the Royal Ballet of Flanders in Belgium, Philadelphia’s BalletX and the New English Ballet Theatre.
Also on the program is “at the end of,” a new work by Yury Yanowski, a Boston-based choreographer who has created dances for Tulsa Ballet in the past, including “Hindrance,” which was part of the company’s “Creations Reimagined” production in November.
Archibald created two pieces for Tulsa Ballet’s second company, TBII, before Artistic Director Marcello Angelini commissioned her to do a piece for the main company.
“What I appreciated about working with TBII is that the kids were incredibly strong dancers, and I didn’t have to water-down my movement for them,” she said. “I was able to create pieces that I was proud of and that give the dancers some new challenges.”
Archibald, a native of Toronto, studied at the Alvin Ailey School and the Maggie Flanagan Acting Conservatory.
“I knew as a child I wanted to be a choreographer,” she said. She has created dance works for major companies throughout the country, as well as working in musical theater, film and television.
While her movement vocabulary is classically based, Archibald incorporates elements of everything from jazz to hip-hop in her choreography.
“I know it can be challenging for some dancers,” Archibald said of her way of having people move. “Sometimes, the more seasoned dancers, who have a longer history of classical dance, have a bit more trouble coming to grips with my work than perhaps younger dancers do because the younger dances may be more likely to have been exposed to different aesthetics.
“The speed and aggressiveness I want can be a shock to the system for some,” she said, laughing. “But I tell them I’m not trying to turn them into hip-hop dancers — I just want to help them find a new way of pushing through to a new way of moving, of expressing.”
When “Parhelia” debuted in 2018, it was described as “a darkly glittering work, one that evokes ideas of conformity and rebellion, desire and despair, and the sense that there is some sort of answer to be found — be it hopeful or fearsome — just outside our reach.”
The work was also praised for its “extraordinary duets,” as well as its ensemble scenes, “where dancers form surging mountains of humanity, from which individuals attempt to escape, only to be subsumed into the whole.”
For Archibald, the answer to all the questions this particular work raises is one of hope.
“It’s about the idea of finding light within the darkness and drawing hope and strength you need from the support of one’s community,” she said. “It’s always important for me that the dancers understand why they are on the stage, doing what I ask them to do, and I wanted to make a piece that was ultimately hopeful.
“The ensemble sections are design to embody that sense of strength — it’s as if the hope takes over their bodies so that they can find the strength to survive,” Archibald said. “You don’t see dancers exuding that kind of power all that often, but that’s an important part of my work. I want to show the power and the strength within the beauty of dance.”
