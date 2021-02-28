Choreographer finds light in the darkness through dance

Archibald, a native of Toronto, studied at the Alvin Ailey School and the Maggie Flanagan Acting Conservatory.

“I knew as a child I wanted to be a choreographer,” she said. She has created dance works for major companies throughout the country, as well as working in musical theater, film and television.

While her movement vocabulary is classically based, Archibald incorporates elements of everything from jazz to hip-hop in her choreography.

“I know it can be challenging for some dancers,” Archibald said of her way of having people move. “Sometimes, the more seasoned dancers, who have a longer history of classical dance, have a bit more trouble coming to grips with my work than perhaps younger dancers do because the younger dances may be more likely to have been exposed to different aesthetics.

“The speed and aggressiveness I want can be a shock to the system for some,” she said, laughing. “But I tell them I’m not trying to turn them into hip-hop dancers — I just want to help them find a new way of pushing through to a new way of moving, of expressing.”