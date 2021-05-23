Choregus, McKnight Center announce seasons

After more than a year of pandemic-related inactivity, Choregus Productions will return to Tulsa stages with the 2021 Summer Heat International Dance Festival, June 17-19, at the Tulsa PAC.
The festival will present three outstanding contemporary dance companies, two of which — Complexions Contemporary Ballet and the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company — Choregus has presented in past seasons. Making its Tulsa debut is Bruce Wood Dance.
All performances will be held in the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall, in which the seating will be arranged to provide social distancing.
The festival opens June 17 with Complexions Contemporary Ballet, founded in 1994 by choreographer Dwight Rhoden and dancer Desmond Richardson, which has been reinventing dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures.
The performance will be followed by a gala reception with Complexions dancers on the rooftop terrace of ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center. The gala is free for those who purchase season tickets for the festival.
Bruce Wood Dance, which will appear June 18, performs a repertoire that mixes Wood’s original works with commissions from choreographers known for their social relevance, poignant imagery and sinuous partnering.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company combines the grace and splendor of Chinese cultural traditions with the dynamic spirit of modern and contemporary dance, which has earned the company numerous international awards.
Prior to the festival, Choregus will present a filmed performance by the legendary Jose Limón Dance Company that it co-commissioned, that will be available June 1-7 on vimeo.com. The program features “Suite Donuts” (2020) by choreographer Chafin Seymour and two of Limón’s masterpieces, “The Moor’s Pavane” (1949) and “There is a Time” (1956).
Season tickets for the Summer Heat International Dance Festival are $120. Tickets for individual performances are $20-$45. To purchase, and more information: 918-688-6112, choregus.org. The Jose Limón Dance Company film is $15 per device. To purchase: vimeo.com/ondemand/limonsummerheat
McKnight Center in StillwaterBroadway legend Bernadette Peters, country star Tim McGraw, violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Oklahoma opera star Sarah Coburn are among the performers scheduled for the third season of the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, on the campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
“The McKnight Center’s 2021-2022 season lineup offers a rich diversity of programming including hit after hit for our upcoming season,” said Mark Blakeman, the center’s Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director. “The McKnight Center is one of few theaters in the nation that was able to stay open during the pandemic because of the precautions we put into place to keep our guests safe. We are ready and thrilled to welcome even more community members back this fall to experience exceptional performances in a safe, world-class environment.“
McGraw will headline the “Grand Re-Opening Celebration,” Oct. 8-10, which will also include Broadway icon Brian Stokes Mitchell and Perlman.
Peters will perform a special Valentine’s Day concert, organist Peter Krasinski will perform an improvised music score accompanying the silent film “Nosferatu” for Halloween, and the holiday season will feature Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performing the score for “The Polar Express” live.
Touring musicals for the season include “South Pacific,” “STOMP,” “Million Dollar Quartet” and the re-launch of “The Buddy Holly Story,” which will give OSU theater students the chance to observe how a professional touring musical comes together.
Classical programming includes Coburn in recital, along with the center’s fourth annual Chamber Music Festival directed by Anne-Marie McDermott, and a concert by the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The unique dance company Pilobolus, which marks its 50th anniversary this season, will bring its “Big 5-0” tour to the McKnight.
Among the family-oriented program will be two National Geographic Live shows, one of which will focus on “Greenwood: A Century of Resilience” during Black History Month 2022, and “Doktor Kaboom,” a show combining science and comedy.
Season ticket renewals are currently being filled. Ticket sales to the general public will begin in August. For more information: mcknightcenter.org.
The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 12