Choregus, McKnight Center announce seasons

Prior to the festival, Choregus will present a filmed performance by the legendary Jose Limón Dance Company that it co-commissioned, that will be available June 1-7 on vimeo.com. The program features “Suite Donuts” (2020) by choreographer Chafin Seymour and two of Limón’s masterpieces, “The Moor’s Pavane” (1949) and “There is a Time” (1956).

Season tickets for the Summer Heat International Dance Festival are $120. Tickets for individual performances are $20-$45. To purchase, and more information: 918-688-6112, choregus.org. The Jose Limón Dance Company film is $15 per device. To purchase: vimeo.com/ondemand/limonsummerheat

McKnight Center in StillwaterBroadway legend Bernadette Peters, country star Tim McGraw, violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Oklahoma opera star Sarah Coburn are among the performers scheduled for the third season of the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, on the campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.