Chimera Cafe owner opens new cafe, coffee roasting business in Broken Arrow

There is a short mythic tale on the website for Lioness Coffee Roaster that describes the origins for the company's name and why it is intrinsically linked with that of its companion business, Rattlesnake Cafe.
Owner Rob Stuart has a slightly more prosaic tale to tell about the names of these establishments, which opened a couple of weeks ago in Broken Arrow's downtown Rose District at 224 S. Main St.
"We were talking with the designers about our ideas for the place, and they came up with these great images," he said, indicating the fabric panels along the cafe's walls decorated with, among other imagery, lions and snakes. "We liked them so much, we decided to use them both."
But it wasn't mere economy of form that prompted the decision.
"We really want these two businesses to be their own thing, to have their own identities," Stuart said. "That was also why I didn't want to use the Chimera name for this project."
Stuart and his partners opened Chimera Cafe in 2012 in the Tulsa Arts District, where it quickly made a name for itself with its innovative and largely vegetarian menu.
That philosophy continues with Rattlesnake Cafe, where the high-quality cafe is augmented with an array of pastries and baked goods and more substantial fare such as breakfast burritos, panini and wrap sandwiches, sausage rolls and more, available to suit omnivore, vegetarian and vegan diets.
Lily Mohn, who was the bakery manager at Chimera for five years, is the chef at Rattlesnake Cafe.
The cafe shares its space with the Broken Arrow location of Spoke House Bicycles. Stuart is part of a cycling team with that store's owner, Zach Pfaff.
"He said that downtown Broken Arrow needed a really good cafe, and I had been wanting to get into coffee roasting, so we worked out a deal," Stuart said. When the project started, Stuart had envisioned opening in time for the Rose District's Cinco do Mayo festival, until the COVID-19 pandemic came along.
"So we're opening about half a year behind schedule," he said.
Just as Rattlesnake Cafe gets as much of the products it uses for its menu from local sources, Lioness Coffee Roaster works with specific farmers for the beans it roasts.
"Our style is simply to highlight the coffee," Stuart said. "These farmers are incredibly talented, and we want to showcase the work they have done. We want people to taste everything each coffee is capable of.
"I've been wanting to get into coffee roasting for some time because good coffee is really a craft to itself," he said. "We have a lot of great companies in the area that do roasting, and they have been very helpful and generous in sharing their knowledge with us."
Stuart is also gaining knowledge about Broken Arrow, which he jokingly calls "uncharted territory."
"I grew up in the neighborhood where Chimera is and got to watch that area grow," he said. "So coming to Broken Arrow is a whole new thing. But I've been really impressed at how closely the business community here works together. The response we've had from the community has been great."
