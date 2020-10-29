Chimera Cafe owner opens new cafe, coffee roasting business in Broken Arrow

There is a short mythic tale on the website for Lioness Coffee Roaster that describes the origins for the company's name and why it is intrinsically linked with that of its companion business, Rattlesnake Cafe.

Owner Rob Stuart has a slightly more prosaic tale to tell about the names of these establishments, which opened a couple of weeks ago in Broken Arrow's downtown Rose District at 224 S. Main St.

"We were talking with the designers about our ideas for the place, and they came up with these great images," he said, indicating the fabric panels along the cafe's walls decorated with, among other imagery, lions and snakes. "We liked them so much, we decided to use them both."

But it wasn't mere economy of form that prompted the decision.

"We really want these two businesses to be their own thing, to have their own identities," Stuart said. "That was also why I didn't want to use the Chimera name for this project."

Stuart and his partners opened Chimera Cafe in 2012 in the Tulsa Arts District, where it quickly made a name for itself with its innovative and largely vegetarian menu.