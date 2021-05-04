Children's auditions for Tulsa Ballet's new 'Nutcracker' set

Tulsa Ballet will hold open auditions beginning May 24 for local children ages 6-17 to be cast in the company's world premiere production of its new version of "The Nutcracker."

More than 100 roles will be filled for this production, which will be performed Dec. 10-23 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Roles include baby mice, toy soldiers, baby hawks and hawk angels, party children, plum pudding cupcakes and Fritz.

Auditions will be held at the ballet's Brookside campus, 1212 E. 45th Place, May 24-26 and July 18. A $15 registration fee is required for each child. Audition times will vary according to age and role.

“From the beginning of the process, the new 'Nutcracker' was envisioned and engineered to provide plenty of roles for our community's young dancers” said Artistic Director Marcello Angelini. “In fact, during the planning process, we made sure we had every age, from 6 to 17, covered in the casting.

"I believe the interaction between the professional company and young, aspiring dancers in the community is an essential function of any 'Nutcracker,'" Angelini said. "This collaboration fulfills a vital role in the mission of our organization, that of inspiring awareness for the arts, and appreciation for dance, for future generations of dancers, dance lovers and theater goers.”