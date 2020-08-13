The 68th Cherokee National Holiday will be a virtual event this year, so the Cherokee Nation is launching a redesigned website where the public can register to watch Holiday events online and compete for prizes.
The website, holiday.cherokee.org, will be the venue for a wide variety of events and activities that will be broadcast online during the Holiday week, Sept. 1-6.
Scheduled events include the annual Cherokee art show, a virtual tour of the tribe’s heirloom garden, cultural demonstrations, live genealogy sessions, the annual Holiday quilt show, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.’s annual State of the Nation address, and much more.
The tribe is also hosting a virtual powwow and a virtual car show through the redeveloped Holiday site, and both will incorporate social elements allowing competitors to submit their own videos and compete for prizes.
The Holiday website will also showcase T-shirts and other memorabilia for sale, along with digital souvenirs to download.
“Though we are going to miss the in-person fellowship that traditionally accompanies the Cherokee National Holiday, we are happy to showcase the Cherokee people, our language, our culture and our traditions online for all the world to see,” Chief Hoskin said in a statement.
“Providing this content in an online format is the safe and responsible thing to do to protect our communities, including those who are among the most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19: our Cherokee speakers," he said. "I am confident we will have a great time celebrating online, while also looking forward to a return to our in-person Holiday gatherings in 2021.”
The tribe is also planning to host drive-in movie nights at One Fire Field near the Cherokee Nation complex in Tahlequah on Sept. 3-5, and a drive-in fireworks show at the Cherokee Springs Plaza in Tahlequah on Sept. 6. Tickets for these free event will be available on the website.
Austin Patton, Cherokee National Holiday coordinator, said the National Holiday annually draws more than 100,000 people to the state.
"So it is no surprise that the economic impact of the Cherokee National Holiday is very significant to Cherokee vendors and artisans who participate,” he said. “To help mitigate the impact on those Cherokee vendors and artisans, we are developing a new online Native American artisans peer-to-peer marketplace called Spider Market.”
Once the new marketplace is launched online, the public can visit the website and find authentic arts and crafts made by Cherokee artisans.
The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe’s government in Indian Territory after forced removal from the Cherokees’ original homelands in the Southeast.
For more information: holiday.cherokee.org