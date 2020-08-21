The Cherokee Nation will host a series of “drive-in movie nights” as part of its upcoming 68th annual tribal holiday events.
The movie event will take place at One Fire Field in Tahlequah on Sept. 3-5, and tickets for the free showings will be available online at holiday.cherokee.org.
Among them is the premiere of a pilot episode for a new animated Cherokee-language series, “Inage’i” (Ee-nah-geh-ee), which translates to “In the Woods.”
Telling the adventures of four woodland friends (a rabbit, wolf, deer and bear) who live in a forest, this family-friendly animated production was funded by the tribe as part of its Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act, which seeks to preserve and revitalize the Cherokee language.
The animated episode is part of the Sept. 4 screening events. A lineup of the three nights’ screenings, set to begin at 8 each night, can be found on the website.
“The series of drive-in movie nights will allow us to gather in a socially responsible way over Labor Day weekend. We can feel that sense of togetherness that Cherokee National Holiday always offers, even from the safety of our own cars,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in reference to the thousands who annually attend holiday events.
“With the highly anticipated premiere of our animated series ‘Inage’i’ headlining the schedule of films, short documentaries and animations, we hope you’ll sign up to bring the whole family. Everything you’ll see up on the big screen highlights the culture and history of the Cherokee Nation.”
The drive-in event is being presented by the Cherokee Nation Film Office and includes the sixth-season premiere of the Regional Emmy Award-winning series “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People.”
“It is so important that our Cherokee people see themselves represented in the media. The Cherokee Nation Film Office is committed to seeing that through, and this event is just one way we are working to ensure that happens,” said Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office.
“Drive-in Movie Nights” is the rare event that is being held in person at the 68th annual Cherokee National Holiday, which will be held virtually for the most part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
