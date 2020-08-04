The Cherokee Nation announced its cultural tourism sites will reopen to the public beginning Aug. 5.
Additional safety procedures such as physical distancing, limited occupancy, and enhanced cleaning and sanitization have been implemented at each site. In addition, guests will be asked to complete a brief health screening and a non-invasive temperature check.
All staff and guests will be required to wear face masks at this time.
Hours of operation will vary by location and can be found by visiting www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
A reopening date for the Cherokee Heritage Center has not been announced.