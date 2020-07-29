The Cherokee Nation announced Tuesday it is postponing the 15th annual Cherokee Art Market, originally slated to run Oct. 10-11 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, until 2021.
The market is one of the largest shows of American Indian art in the state, with some 150 artists from around the country, representing 50 tribes, taking part in the show and sale.
“The artists featured at Cherokee Art Market have dedicated their lives to mastering their craft and have each played an important role in sharing the rich history and culture of Native nations,” said Travis Owens, director of cultural tourism for Cherokee Nation, in a statement. “We’re working hard to identify new and exciting ways to showcase their talents in a safe way.”
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement, “The decision to postpone this year’s event was difficult, but we must stay vigilant and do what we can to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and ensure the safety of our most revered artists.”
For more information, visit cherokeeartmarket.com.
