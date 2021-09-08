Chef's special at Boston Deli; Jinya offers new vegan/vegetarian dishes

A bit of Italy will make its presence known in this month’s Chef’s Special at the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.
The special includes a Hasty Bake-roasted pinwheel of pork loin, served with mushroom, roasted peppers and Provolone cheese with a roasted red pepper cream; creamy polenta with parsley and mascarpone cheese; and fire-roasted squash, zucchini and grape tomatoes.
A Caprese salad of tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and pesto with a balsamic reduction, and a dessert of chocolate-dipped cannoli with creamy mascarpone and chocolate chips completes the meal.
Cost is $27 per person. The special is available each Thursday in September from 5 to 8 p.m., and reservations are recommended. For more: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.
JINYA new vegan, vegetarian dishes
JINYA Ramen Bar, 416 E. Second St., will have a new vegan dish for a limited time, as well as new vegetarian and vegan dishes that will be part of the permanent menu.
The new Vegan Crispy Rice features guacamole with red onion and tomato on top of crispy rice. It joins the Zero-Spicy Maze Soba, made with extra thick noodles dressed with an umami sauce, with ground Arabiki pork soboro, onsen tamago, crunchy spicy garlic sauce, sesame seed and shredded nori dried seaweed — as a limited time special.
The restaurant also will offer for its vegan and vegetarian customers such dishes as Tsunami White Pearl (vegan vegetable broth, Impossible meat, green onion, red onion, spinach, broccoli, baby leaf, crispy garlic and garlic oil, served with thick noodles); and a Gluten-Free Ramen that can be customized with a vegan broth and Impossible protein, and toppings that include kikurage, spinach, corn, mushroom, broccoli or bok choy, served with gluten-free noodles and green onions.
Ti Amo wine dinner
Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano, 6024 S. Sheridan Road, will host a special dinner featuring wines from the J Vineyards & Winery, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
The menu includes an amuse-bouche of Shrimp Vesuvius, tempura-battered shrimp with a green chili aioli; an appetizer of mini salmon Wellington with lobster sauce; a Greek salad; beef bourguignon with an herbed pinot noir mushroom sauce; with creamy goat cheese on shortbread topped with peach ginger marmalade for dessert.
Cost is $75 per person, and reservations are required. 918-499-1919.
