Chef's special at Boston Deli; Jinya offers new vegan/vegetarian dishes

A bit of Italy will make its presence known in this month’s Chef’s Special at the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.

The special includes a Hasty Bake-roasted pinwheel of pork loin, served with mushroom, roasted peppers and Provolone cheese with a roasted red pepper cream; creamy polenta with parsley and mascarpone cheese; and fire-roasted squash, zucchini and grape tomatoes.

A Caprese salad of tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and pesto with a balsamic reduction, and a dessert of chocolate-dipped cannoli with creamy mascarpone and chocolate chips completes the meal.

Cost is $27 per person. The special is available each Thursday in September from 5 to 8 p.m., and reservations are recommended. For more: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

JINYA new vegan, vegetarian dishes

JINYA Ramen Bar, 416 E. Second St., will have a new vegan dish for a limited time, as well as new vegetarian and vegan dishes that will be part of the permanent menu.