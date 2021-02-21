Chamber Music Tulsa to present WindSync in free virtual concert

Also on the program is “Lightspeed (Fanfare for Orchestra),” a 2019 composition by 24-year-old composer Kevin Day, and “Two Romances for Violin and Orchestra,” composed by Adolphus Hailstork. TSO principal violist Jeffery Cowen will be the soloist for this work.

Rounding out the performance will be the Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” by Antonin Dvorak. The symphony was inspired in part by Dvorak’s travels through the United States in the 1890s, although it was more a response to being away from his Czech homeland than it was a work infused with American themes.

Ironically, one of Dvorak’s original themes from the second movement, performed by the English horn, was adapted into the song “Goin’ Home,” which has been given a unique musical life of its own.

For more information, and to access the concert’s program notes, visit tulsasymphony.org.

‘Broadway on Film’ to screen ‘War Horse’

The Tulsa PAC’s “Broadway on Film” series wraps up with “War Horse,” the award-winning drama based on Michael Morpurgo’s best-selling novel.