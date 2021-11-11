Chamber Music Tulsa present live-stream concert

Chamber Music Tulsa is offering a special live-streamed performance by clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Gloria Chian, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
The concert will be streamed live from the Chamber Society of Detroit, and will feature music that spans the centuries, from an arrangement of Telemann's "Fantasies for Solo Violin" to the Clarinet Sonata in F Minor by Brahms, to works by contemporary composers Jessie Montgomery and James Lee III.
The concert will also be available on demand through Nov. 23.
Cost for the concert is $10, although Chamber Music Tulsa can provide a code for a 50 percent discount. To purchase and more information: chambermusictulsa.org.
James D. Watts Jr.
Scene Writer
I write primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts. Phone: 918-581-8478
