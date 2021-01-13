Chamber Music Tulsa offers virtual concert

Chamber Music Tulsa will present a free virtual concert featuring the Calidore String Quartet that will be available for viewing Jan. 13.

The Calidore String Quartet opened Chamber Music Tulsa's 2017-2018 season, and have become one of the most acclaimed young ensembles in chamber music.

The concert, an archived performance from Front Row/Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, will feature the String Quartet No. 6 in F Minor, Op. 80, by Felix Mendelssohn. This piece, the last work completed by the composer, was written in response to the death of Mendelssohn's beloved sister Fanny. Mendelssohn himself would die just a few months after completing the composition.

Also on the program will be the Quintet in G Major by Antonin Dvořák, an energetic piece inspired by folk songs and dances. Bassist Xavier Foley will join the Calidore members for this performance.

The concert will be available for viewing through Jan. 19. To access the concert, and for more information: chambermusictulsa.org.

