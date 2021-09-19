Chamber Music Tulsa offers free concerts

Chamber Music Tulsa will open its 2021-2022 season with a trio of concerts featuring the acclaimed Poulenc Trio, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 24-26.
As a way of thanking the Tulsa community for its continued support of the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chamber Music Tulsa is making its Sunday afternoon concerts this season free to the public. Sunday concerts are 3 p.m. in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second Street.
Tickets will need to be reserved through the Tulsa PAC ticket office, tulsapac.com, and are limited to four per order.
The Friday and Saturday performances will remain ticketed events. Single tickets for the Friday concert, which for the Poulenc Trio will by 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St., are $35 each.
The Saturday Salon concerts, which include dinner along with the concert, are usually available only by subscription, but some single tickets can become available. To inquire about single tickets for the Poulenc Trio’s performance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Tulsa PAC’s Westby Pavilion, call 918-587-3802.
Season tickets for both the Friday Gallery series and the Saturday Salon series are available. For season subscription information: chambermusictulsa.org.
Named for the French composer Francis Poulenc, whose Trio for Oboe, Piano and Bassoon is considered one of his masterworks, the Poulenc Trio has established itself as a pioneering ensemble, from commissioning new works for its unique collection of instruments to collaborating visual as well as musical artists for its innovative “Music at the Museum” programs.
When the Trio performed here in 2006, the Tulsa World described their concert as “full of bright and charming music, played with spirit and grace... that brought the crowd to its feet.”
The programs for the concerts will all feature the Poulenc Trio for Oboe, Piano and Bassoon, as well as music by Duke Ellington, Andre Previn, Alfred Schnittke, Georg Handel, Mikhail Glinka and Viet Cuong, whose piece “Trains of Thought” is the title piece for the trio’s most recent recording.
Chamber Music Tulsa requires proof of vaccination to attend its concerts, and the Tulsa PAC requires that masks be worn while inside the facility.
