Chamber Music Tulsa offers free concerts

Chamber Music Tulsa will open its 2021-2022 season with a trio of concerts featuring the acclaimed Poulenc Trio, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 24-26.

As a way of thanking the Tulsa community for its continued support of the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chamber Music Tulsa is making its Sunday afternoon concerts this season free to the public. Sunday concerts are 3 p.m. in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second Street.

Tickets will need to be reserved through the Tulsa PAC ticket office, tulsapac.com, and are limited to four per order.

The Friday and Saturday performances will remain ticketed events. Single tickets for the Friday concert, which for the Poulenc Trio will by 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St., are $35 each.

The Saturday Salon concerts, which include dinner along with the concert, are usually available only by subscription, but some single tickets can become available. To inquire about single tickets for the Poulenc Trio’s performance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Tulsa PAC’s Westby Pavilion, call 918-587-3802.