Chamber Music Tulsa features clarinetist McGill in virtual concert
McGill-4_CreditMatthewSeptimus

Clarinetist Anthony McGill will present a special livestream concert, courtesy of Chamber Music Tulsa, on Friday, June 26. McGill is the principal clarinetist for the New York Philharmonic and the first African-American musician to hold a principal chair in that orchestra’s history.

  Courtesy/Matthew Septimus

Clarinetist Anthony McGill will be featured in the latest “Front Row Concert” from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, which will be sponsored locally by Chamber Music Tulsa.

The concert will be available for streaming beginning Tuesday, April 13, through Monday, April 19, on the Chamber Music Tulsa website: chambermusictulsa.org.

The program will include “Abyss of the Birds,” from Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time”; the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Francis Poulenc, with Gloria Chien, piano; and the Trio in A minor for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, by Johannes Brahms, with McGill performing with cellist Alisa Weilerstein and Inon Barnatan, piano.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

