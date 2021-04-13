Chamber Music Tulsa features clarinetist McGill in virtual concert

Clarinetist Anthony McGill will be featured in the latest “Front Row Concert” from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, which will be sponsored locally by Chamber Music Tulsa.

The concert will be available for streaming beginning Tuesday, April 13, through Monday, April 19, on the Chamber Music Tulsa website: chambermusictulsa.org .

The program will include “Abyss of the Birds,” from Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time”; the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Francis Poulenc, with Gloria Chien, piano; and the Trio in A minor for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, by Johannes Brahms, with McGill performing with cellist Alisa Weilerstein and Inon Barnatan, piano.