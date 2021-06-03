Celtic Rising event benefits VFW

Celebrate Celtic heritage and help generate funds for VFW Post 577 at Celtic Rising 2021, scheduled noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the VFW Post, 1109 E. 6th St.

The event will including live Celtic music, Irish dancing, bagpipers, a demonstration of live armored combat, arts & crafts and vendors selling Celtic-themed items.

The event will begin with a medieval tournament hosted by Tattershall School of Defense and Company of the Lynx Argent.

After the tournament, a noon parade will be led by renaissance festival figures.

Organizers have bands and food trucks secured for the event. An open mic session is planned later in the evening.

The free and family-friendly event will include activities for children.

Host organizations include the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Bobby Sands, MP Division, Irish-American Club of Tulsa, Scottish Club of Tulsa, Sojourner’s Travel and Queensferry Renaissance Festival.

