Celtic Rising Christmas, gift drive set at VFW

A Celtic Rising Christmas, a traditional Celtic Yule celebration, will take place Friday, Dec. 10 at VFW Post 577, 1109 E. Sixth St.

A cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. and a dinner will be served with traditional Celtic foods. Dinner tickets are $15 per person. For tickets visit: https://www.showpass.com/a-celtic-rising-christmas/.

The event will feature carolers, pipers, door prizes and a silent auction for the commemorative William Wallace oak plaque.

An 8 p.m. ceilidh will follow dinner. Admission to the ceilidh is free. Dance to the music of Fox and Dove, who will be calling Scottish country dancing.

Also, Celtic Rising and the Ancient Order of Hibernians have partnered with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma for a gift drive for kids ages 11-15 who are refugees from Afghanistan living in Tulsa.

A news release said gifts may be dropped off at the VFW 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or at the Centennial Lounge (at the same location) from 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday.

Bring a donation for the gift drive to gain an extra ticket for a door prize.

