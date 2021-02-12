Celebrate Valentine's Day with homemade chocolate desserts

If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, chances are chocolate will play a prominent role in your holiday plans.
The worldwide love affair with the fudgy stuff has been going strong for centuries, with the ancient Olmec and Aztec tribes of Central and South America credited as being the first to enjoy chocolate in the form of a bitter-tasting drink made from the beans of native cacao trees, according to history.com.
By the 16th century, chocolate had made its way to Europe via trading ships and, with the addition of sugar, cinnamon and other ingredients, quickly became a popular dessert drink for the wealthy.
By the 19th century, British chocolatier J.S. Fry and Sons had developed the chocolate bar. Others, such as Rudolf Lindt and Henri Nestlé, perfected chocolate manufacturing techniques, enabling chocolate companies to bring the sweet treat to a wider audience.
Today, chocolate is one of the most popular sweets in the United States and has become so synonymous with Valentine’s Day that chocolate lovers are expected to purchase a mouthwatering 58 million pounds of it in the week preceding the holiday, according to thedailymeal.com.
For those of us celebrating Valentine’s Day at home this year, what better way to show someone special how much you love them than by whipping up a scrumptious chocolate dessert?
For some sweet inspiration, we turned to Ken Schafer, chef-proprietor of Boston Deli Grill & Market in Tulsa, and Erin Clarke, creator of wellplated.com and author of “The Well Plated Cookbook” (Avery, $30). We also included a gooey, chocolatey favorite from the Junior League of Tulsa’s classic cookbook, “Cook’s Collage.”
Ken Schafer’s flourless chocolate torte
Schafer’s luxurious flourless chocolate torte includes a decadent 3 pounds’ worth of chocolate chips and is covered in a rich chocolate ganache topped by roasted nuts.
For the cake:
1½ pounds unsalted butter
24 ounces chocolate chips
15 eggs
¾ cup sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 cup corn syrup
For the ganache:
3 cups heavy cream
3 ounces corn syrup
24 ounces chocolate chips
3 ounces unsalted butter
Topping:
Roasted nuts
1. For the cake: Melt chocolate chips and butter at low temperature. Keep warm. Beat eggs, sugar and vanilla in mixer until slightly thickened.
2. Add corn syrup and beat slowly until ribbons form. Slowly add the melted chocolate and butter to the egg mixture. When incorporated, whip on high for two minutes.
3. Pour equally into two round 9- to 10-inch springform pans that have been sprayed and dusted with sugar. Place pans into a water bath — a 2-inch hotel pan works well — and bake at 300 degrees for one hour. Allow to cool before glazing.
4. For the ganache: Heat the cream and corn syrup until it just comes to a simmer. Add the chocolate chips and butter and stir until completely incorporated.
5. Ladle ganache over one cake, then top with the other cake and repeat. A wire rack works nicely when glazing the torte. Top with assorted roasted nuts. Chill and enjoy.
Chocolate-covered strawberry brownies
Erin Clarke’s indulgent chocolate-covered strawberry brownies not only boast a pretty pop of valentine color with their strawberry garnish, they’re also nearly guilt-free with the addition of healthy ingredients, such as whole wheat flour and unsweetened applesauce.
For brownies:
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
¾ cup coconut sugar or packed light brown sugar
½ cup honey
⅔ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon baking powder
⅛ teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
⅓ cup unsweetened applesauce
2 large eggs
¼ cup white whole wheat flour
1 cup dark chocolate chips
For topping:
1 cup thinly sliced strawberries (about 6 ounces)
2 ounces dark chocolate, chopped, or ⅓ cup dark chocolate chips
1 teaspoon coconut oil
1. For the brownies: Place a rack in the lower third of your oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Line with parchment so that the parchment overhangs two opposite sides like handles. Coat with nonstick spray.
2. In a medium saucepan (one that’s large enough to hold all of the ingredients), melt together the butter and coconut sugar over low heat. Whisk to combine. The butter and sugar will be separate at first, then come together and resemble caramel as you continue to stir. Once smooth and combined, remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the honey. Return to the heat, increase the heat to medium, and continue to warm the mixture until it is smooth, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Do not let the mixture boil.
3. Remove the pan from the heat. By hand with a spatula or wooden spoon, stir in the cocoa powder, salt, baking powder and baking soda until incorporated. Stir in the vanilla and applesauce. Add the first egg, then stir until it completely disappears. Add the second egg, then stir again until the batter is very smooth and shiny.
4. Sprinkle the flour over the top of the batter and stir until it disappears. Once the flour disappears, continue stirring for about 40 additional turns of the spatula. The batter should be glossy. Fold in the chocolate chips, then pour the batter into the prepared pan. Smooth the top.
5. Bake for 22-25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean, with only a few moist crumbs clinging to it. Set the pan on a cooling rack and let cool completely.
6. For the topping: Arrange the strawberry slices over the top of the cooled brownies. Place the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a small, microwave-safe bowl, and microwave for 30 seconds. Continue to microwave in 15-second bursts, stirring often, just until melted. (Alternatively, you can melt the chocolate in a small saucepan over low heat.) Stop heating the chocolate as soon as you are left with only a few small solid bits. Off the heat, stir until the chocolate is smooth, letting the residual heat melt the remaining chocolate bits the rest of the way.
7. Drizzle melted chocolate over the top of the strawberries. Let sit at room temperature while the chocolate sets, about 30 minutes, or pop the brownies into the refrigerator for quicker cooling. Using the parchment paper handles, lift the brownies onto a cutting board. Slice and enjoy.
— excerpted from The Well Plated Cookbook by Erin Clarke with permission of Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © Erin Clarke, 2020.
Baked fudge
For baked fudge fans, this recipe by Junior League of Tulsa members Maggie Cornell, Anne Rupe and Marcia Manhart has been a perennial favorite since the league’s beloved “Cook’s Collage” was first published in 1978.
4 eggs, beaten
2 cups sugar
½ cup flour
½ cup cocoa
1 cup margarine or butter, melted
1 cup pecans, chopped
1¾ teaspoons vanilla
¼ teaspoon salt
1. Beat eggs until lemon-colored. Add dry ingredients and mix until well blended. Add melted butter or margarine to first four ingredients.
2. Stir in remaining ingredients. Pour into an 8-by-12-inch pan.
3. Set pan in a larger pan of water. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes until set like custard. Serve warm with whipped cream.
— from “Cook’s Collage” (c. 1978, The Junior League of Tulsa)
