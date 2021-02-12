Celebrate Valentine's Day with homemade chocolate desserts

3. Remove the pan from the heat. By hand with a spatula or wooden spoon, stir in the cocoa powder, salt, baking powder and baking soda until incorporated. Stir in the vanilla and applesauce. Add the first egg, then stir until it completely disappears. Add the second egg, then stir again until the batter is very smooth and shiny.

4. Sprinkle the flour over the top of the batter and stir until it disappears. Once the flour disappears, continue stirring for about 40 additional turns of the spatula. The batter should be glossy. Fold in the chocolate chips, then pour the batter into the prepared pan. Smooth the top.

5. Bake for 22-25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean, with only a few moist crumbs clinging to it. Set the pan on a cooling rack and let cool completely.