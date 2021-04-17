Celebrate spring with these Made in Oklahoma recipes

Now that spring has finally sprung, and people are getting more comfortable with getting together, it’s time to try out some new recipes that are capable of feeding a crowd.

This month, the Made in Oklahoma Coalition has put together a trio of recipes that are perfect for gatherings great or small. These dishes also help support Oklahoma businesses during these challenging times.

One of the easiest ways to create a meal for a group is by letting one’s oven do most of the work, as is the case with Sheet Pan Sausage and Peppers. Mountain View Meat Company’s Polish sausage and Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard combine with bell peppers and onions for an entree that is sure to satisfy.

Pair this with an Okie Italian Pasta Salad, which is full of Oklahoma-grown goodness, from the Della Terra pasta to the Diane’s Legendary Italian dressing that brings it all together.

For something special after dinner, try our Coffee Martini, which uses vodka and dark coffee liqueur from Prairie Wolf Distillery in Guthrie.

For more information on MIO Coalition members and the products they offer: miocoalition.com.

Sheet Pan Sausage and Peppers

1 tablespoon olive oil