Celebrate Mardi Gras in Tulsa with events, specials and Cajun food specialties

New Hope serves children of prisoners ages 5 through 18 by providing school-and community-based after-school programs, events and celebrations, and residential summer camps. New Hope’s annual Mardi Gras fundraiser looks a little different this year, but the need for New Hope’s programs and services has not been diminished.

So this year, it is bringing the Mardi Gras fun right to your door as part of its fundraiser. There are five different sponsorship packages available, including:

King (or Queen) for a Day: Purchase a New Hope King Cake and automatically be entered for a chance to win a new Peloton bike and one-year Peloton membership (or cash equivalent).

One of the Krewe: A seafood boil for four, with crawfish, shrimp, crab and all the fixings.

Taste of New Orleans: A fantastic sampling of Cajun foods for eight including Jambalaya, red beans and rice, étouffée, gumbo, corn maque choux, potato salad and bread.

Life of the Mardi: An all-out Cajun food feast and party for your friends, family or coworkers.

No party, just a giving heart: Give what you can to support New Hope’s mission and programs.