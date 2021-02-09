Celebrate Mardi Gras in Tulsa with events, specials and Cajun food specialties

Get your purple, gold and green beads and get ready to party for Mardi Gras on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Everyone knows that amazing Cajun foods are a big part of the fun, and there are plenty of places to find great gumbo, po’ boys, jambalaya and Hurricanes in the Tulsa area.
While there is no parade downtown this year, here are some of the Mardi Gras events and specials coming up, plus places to find great Cajun food to pick up for a celebration at home.
EVENTS
Cajun Ed’s Hebert’s Specialty Meats
2101 E. 71st St., 918-298-8400
Cajun Ed’s has long been Tulsa’s Mardi Gras tradition. You can find all your favorite Cajun foods in the restaurant and ingredients and to make your own Cajun and creole meals at home, as well as great drink mixers and party supplies.
Cajun Ed’s makes King Cakes by hand and fresh to order. Choose from eight filling choices: blueberry, cinnamon cream cheese, cinnamon sugar, chocolate cream cheese, key lime, pecan pie, pralines and cream or strawberry. Call to place your King Cake order. Also served by the slice for lunch and dinner.
Cajun Ed’s has a tradition of giving back during the holiday to benefit local charities. This year, Cajun Ed’s is partnering with New Hope.
New Hope serves children of prisoners ages 5 through 18 by providing school-and community-based after-school programs, events and celebrations, and residential summer camps. New Hope’s annual Mardi Gras fundraiser looks a little different this year, but the need for New Hope’s programs and services has not been diminished.
So this year, it is bringing the Mardi Gras fun right to your door as part of its fundraiser. There are five different sponsorship packages available, including:
King (or Queen) for a Day: Purchase a New Hope King Cake and automatically be entered for a chance to win a new Peloton bike and one-year Peloton membership (or cash equivalent).
One of the Krewe: A seafood boil for four, with crawfish, shrimp, crab and all the fixings.
Taste of New Orleans: A fantastic sampling of Cajun foods for eight including Jambalaya, red beans and rice, étouffée, gumbo, corn maque choux, potato salad and bread.
Life of the Mardi: An all-out Cajun food feast and party for your friends, family or coworkers.
No party, just a giving heart: Give what you can to support New Hope’s mission and programs.
For pricing on these packages and more information, go to bit.ly/3ira172.
Youth Services of Tulsa Mardi Gras
Break out the computer for the Youth Services of Tulsa Gala 2021, a virtual Mardi Gras party and fundraiser, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
The fun-filled evening, hosted on Zoom by Tom King, includes local jazz musicians, a bartending class, a silent auction and a program featuring client stories of how YST is changing lives. Send a message of hope during these uncertain times by supporting Tulsa’s homeless and at-risk youth.
Tickets are available now at yst.org/gala-2021
SPECIALS
Albert G’s BBQ
421 E. First St.
Enjoy an $8 Hurricane Albert, the 2020 award-winning Hurricane from the Blue Dome Hurricane contest, all day and night on Fat Tuesday.
Kind Love
302 S. Frankfort Ave.
Happy hour all day long with 18% off the entire store.
NEFF Brewing
321 S. Frankfort Ave.
All day happy hour, which includes half-priced bar snacks and $1 off full-sized pours of all 21 beers currently on draft.
The Max
114 S. Elgin Ave.
Free game play all day, plus $3 Abita Purple Haze and $5 Blue Hurricane.
Cajun food favorites
Here are some of our other favorite places to get Cajun specialties.
Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli
15 W. Fifth St., 918-582-6652
Try the gumbo and you might have a hard time picking anything else on the extensive menu, but you should, like the crawfish etouffee. You will crave it. Everything is good here. Try the pick-two menu option. It’s a great deal, and you can get your gumbo and a sandwich too.
Flavors of Louisiana
5800 S. Lewis Ave., 918-935-3505
Gambino’s King Cakes have been an iconic tradition in New Orleans for decades and Flavors of Louisiana has them. Call for flavor choices and prices. Flavors of Louisiana is also having a live crawfish boil for Mardi Gras.
Merritt’s Bakery
3202 E. 15th St., 918-747-2301
9821 S. Delaware Ave., 918-296-9000
4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-250-1607
Merritt’s has all kinds of Mardi Gras-themed goodies, but the yearly favorites are the King Cakes. Flavors include cinnamon, cream cheese, strawberry, blueberry and pecan praline. The large cakes serve 15 to 20 people. Order yours in advance by calling ahead, ordering online at merrittsbakery.com or stopping into one of the stores.
White River Fish Market
1708 N. Sheridan Road and 105 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow
White River Fish Market is a Tulsa institution, and don’t forget about the newer White River Fish Market in Broken Arrow. With a splash of hot sauce, oysters on a half shell are a perfect appetizer here, whether by the half dozen or full. Or go for fried ones. Well-seasoned red beans and rice can be a zesty side dish or a hearty meal in itself, and make sure you order it with the buttermilk pie. Pick out some seafood from the market to make at home.
Peacemaker Lobster & Crab
313 E. Second St., 918-551-6781
We love the lobster roll here but the namesake Peacemaker Sandwich and Poorboys sandwiches are delicious too. Try them with oysters on the half shell, peel-and-eat shrimp and a bowl of gumbo to warm you up.
Doc’s Wine & Food
3509 S. Peoria Ave., 918-949-3663
We love the grilled oysters at Doc’s, but get a cup or bowl of the gumbo while you are there. It will warm your bones, and there’s a good chance there will be a fire in the fireplace too.
Nola’s Creole and Cocktails
1334 E. 15th St., 918-779-7766
Diners still can find such treats as crawfish remoulade, Black Bayou jambalaya cakes, fried alligator, oyster stew, voodoo chicken and grilled boudin.
