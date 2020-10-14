Catoosa's first Cultural Festival to benefit cancer victims

For those who might think Catoosa’s cultural landscape begins and ends at the tail of the Great Blue Whale, this Rogers County town would like a few hours of your time this weekend to change your mind.

The first Catoosa Art Show and Cultural Festival will take place Friday through Sunday and will feature a show of work by Oklahoma Indigenous artists, live music, tours of the city, food trucks and more, all designed to showcase a town that stands at a unique intersection of Oklahoma history and culture.

Thanks to the Blue Whale, Catoosa has been a landmark for those traveling along Route 66 — long before the “Mother Road” became the cultural icon it is today.

“We also like to think of Catoosa as one of the gateways into the Cherokee Nation,” said Betsy Swimmer, one of the organizers for the festival. “So it just seemed natural to do something that brought together these two aspects of Catoosa.”

More than 20 Indigenous artists will have their work on display and for sale during the festival, offering everything from painting to pottery, sculpture to stained glass, textiles to photography.

The show will be set up in the Catoosa Native Arts Center, 1801 N. Oklahoma 66, which will also serve as the hub for most of the weekend’s activities.