Cat Video Fest returns to Philbrook; Tulsa Foundation for Architecture goes underground

After a year or more of hunkering down in front of one’s computer screen to take one’s mind off the chaos of the year 2020 by watching cat videos, it’s time to get outside — and watch cat videos.

The Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will kick off its Fowler Automotive Films on the Lawn series with the 2021 edition of the “Internet Cat Video Festival,” a collection of some of the best feline-forward films to be found online.

The festival will be Aug. 27, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. (to help maintain social distancing, all tickets will be for timed entry to the grounds). Patrons can take advantage of the gourmet creations offered as part of Kitchen 27’s “Burger Night,” or bring a picnic to enjoy.

The show will begin about 8 p.m., and patrons are encouraged to bring their own seating.

Tickets are $8-$12 adults, $3-$6 children. To purchase and more information: philbrook.org.

Second Sunday Tours return

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will resume its Second Sunday Tours of the city’s most iconic places with the return of what is easily its most popular excursion — the Tunnel Tour.