Castle of Muskogee's Halloween Festival opens with safety guidelines in place

Opening weekend has arrived for the Halloween Festival at the Castle of Muskogee. The 60-acre attraction opens to visitors Friday, Oct. 2 and can be visited 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween.
The festival will take place in 2020 with COVID-19 safety measures in place for Castle guests and team members. CDC guidelines will be followed. To attend, guests will observe social distancing and must wear a mask which always covers the nose and mouth. While eating or drinking, masks may be removed temporarily and then promptly placed back in place afterward.
A variety of scary and family-friend attractions are on site. A “skull” rating system is used to rank the fright level of each attraction.
Parking and admission is free. Tickets must be purchased for attractions. Guests are encouraged to visit www.okcastle.com for event changes and details on pricing. There will be a cap on nightly tickets.
Unaccompanied minors (under 18) must have a photo ID to enter. Guests under must always be in attendance with a responsible adult.
What the Ale: Beer of the week, Dead Armadillo's 7th Anniversary Barrel aged Saison
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 61 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Sage
Josie
Bubbles
Brownie
Redd
Precious
Kat
Minnie
Mila
Avery
Buster
Mandy
Sara
Monkey
Frankie
Millie
Diego
Dolly
Brittany
Dean
Dora
Cricket
Opal
Sammie
Eleanor
Little Mama
Pink Floyd and Willow
Moon
Coco
Tallulah
Sitka
Valerie
Jazzy
Buck
Mr. Heckles
Oakley
Nila
Johnny
Samus
Lady
Boo
Thunder
Carlos
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Crosby
Gypsy
Lupen
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Ashe
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Archie
Star
Wallace
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
Twitter: @JimmieTramel
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!