Castle of Muskogee's Halloween Festival opens with safety guidelines in place

Castle of Muskogee's Halloween Festival opens with safety guidelines in place

Halloween Castle of Muskogee

The Castle of Muskogee's Halloween Festival features multiple attractions with varying scare levels. Tulsa World file

 JAMES GIBBARD

Opening weekend has arrived for the Halloween Festival at the Castle of Muskogee. The 60-acre attraction opens to visitors Friday, Oct. 2 and can be visited 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween.

The festival will take place in 2020 with COVID-19 safety measures in place for Castle guests and team members. CDC guidelines will be followed. To attend, guests will observe social distancing and must wear a mask which always covers the nose and mouth. While eating or drinking, masks may be removed temporarily and then promptly placed back in place afterward.

A variety of scary and family-friend attractions are on site. A “skull” rating system is used to rank the fright level of each attraction.

Parking and admission is free. Tickets must be purchased for attractions. Guests are encouraged to visit www.okcastle.com for event changes and details on pricing. There will be a cap on nightly tickets.

Unaccompanied minors (under 18) must have a photo ID to enter. Guests under must always be in attendance with a responsible adult.

Jimmie Tramel

918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

