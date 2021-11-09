Cascia Hall hosting Christmas events

Christmas events are upcoming at Cascia Hall Preparatory School.

Starting 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Cascia’s Christmas tree lot will open to the public with Fraser fir trees and noble fir wreaths for sale, plus family activities.

Santa’s Village will be availble for children who want to have their photo taken with Santa. Free train rides, an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, games and s’mores also are part of the festivities.

From 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 28, Cascia will host a family wreath-making class. Cost is $100 and includes a wreath and decorating supplies.

A family food truck night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 will spotlight vocalist Ben Kilgore. Food trucks will include Andolini’s Pizza, Brownie’s Burgers and Joel’s Tacos.

Beginning this year, Cascia Hall will host a community service project supporting Night Light Tulsa in an effort to help Tulsa’s homeless population during the winter season. Families are encouraged to bring mini flashlights with batteries, sleeping bags and gloves.

“We hope to be a beacon of hope for those that need help most this holiday season,” Father Philip Cook, headmaster, said. “Our community of parents, students and Tulsans alike can embrace the spirit of generosity by giving back to our community.”

