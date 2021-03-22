Carrie Underwood's free Easter show will feature songs from new gospel album

Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood announced Monday that, on Easter Sunday, she will bring her new album (“My Savior”) of gospel hymns to life during a free virtual concert that will originate from Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorum.
The show will stream live globally on Underwood’s official Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4. Guests will include CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female artist in the gospel genre, and Bear Rinehart, frontman of the band NEEDTOBREATHE. Winans will join Underwood on “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and Rinehart will team with Underwood on “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus.” Southern gospel and harmonica legend Buddy Greene and 10-time CMA musician of the year Mac McAnally, both of whom played on Underwood’s album, also are scheduled to appear.
Fans can RSVP via Facebook at a “My Savior: Live From The Ryman” event page. The show will remain exclusively on Facebook for 48 hours.
Donations accepted throughout the streaming event (and for 48 hours after) will benefit Save the Children, which works in over 100 countries to ensure children grow up healthy, educated and safe. For more information, visit www.savethechildren.org.
Underwood’s album features covers of some of her favorite traditional gospel hymns. It will be released digitally and on CD March 26 and on vinyl March 30.
“This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” Underwood said in a news release about the streamed show. “It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family.”