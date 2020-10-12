Carrie Underwood's 'Drinking Alone' among CMT video of the year finalists

Carrie Underwood's video for "Drinking Alone" is one of of six finalists for CMT's video of the year award.
The winner will be announced when country music’s only entirely fan-voted show airs Wednesday, Oct. 21, on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.
Fans selected the following finalists in addition to the Underwood video: "Polaroid" (Keith Urban), "Homecoming Queen?" (Kelsea Ballerini), "Beer Never Broke My Heart" (Luke Combs), "Bluebird" (Miranda Lambert) and "Bring My Flowers Now" (Tanya Tucker).
Underwood is the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 career wins. She won last year for “Cry Pretty.”
Fans can vote by visiting vote.cmt.com. Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland will share co-hosting duties for the awards show.
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
Twitter: @JimmieTramel
