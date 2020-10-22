 Skip to main content
Carrie Underwood wins video of year at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood wins video of year at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood wins CMT Award

Carrie Underwood accepted the video of the year award virtually during the CMT Music Awards.

Carrie Underwood, the most decorated artist in CMT Music Awards history, added to her legacy by picking up two more awards Wednesday night.

The country music superstar from Checotah earned video of the year and female video of the year for “Drinking Alone.” She now has 22 career wins at the CMT Music Awards.

Underwood thanked fans, saying “We haven’t been together, but I feel so loved, so thank you guys so much.”

Oklahoma’s Blake Shelton won in the best collaborative video for “Nobody But You” with Gwen Stefani.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

