Carrie Underwood song to be featured in Empire State Building holiday light show

What will Checotah and New York City’s Empire State Building have in common during the Christmas season? Carrie Underwood.
In 2020, the Empire State Building’s annual holiday music-to-light show will feature “Hallelujah,” a song with vocals provided by Underwood and John Legend. The song, written by Legend and Toby Gad, is one of 11 tracks on Underwood's first Christmas album, "My Gift," which was released Sept. 25.
“I’m honored to be able to join the Empire State Building for this wonderful tradition,” Underwood said. “More than ever, it’s a time to embrace the hopefulness and joy of the holiday season and to share that magic with people around the globe.”
World-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman choreographed the Empire State Building light show, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 19, and will be synced live each night at 8 through Friday, Dec. 25, to a broadcast of the song on iHeartRadio’s Z100 and LiteFM.
Viewers outside the New York City area can tune in to watch the show live via Earthcam at esbnyc.com/earthcam-empire-state-building. A video of the entire show will also be posted on the Empire State Building’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/esbnyc) immediately following the Dec. 19 debut.
The announcement was made by Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and iHeartMedia.
