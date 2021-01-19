 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carrie Underwood announces album of gospel hymns

Carrie Underwood announces album of gospel hymns

{{featured_button_text}}
Carrie Underwood gospel album

My Savior is an album of gospel hymns by Carrie Underwood. Joseph Llanes

 Joseph Llanes

Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood is following her recently released Christmas album (My Gift) with the release of an album of gospel hymns.

The new album, titled My Savior, will be released March 26 on CD and Digital March and March 30 on vinyl.

The album is co-produced by Underwood and David Garcia, with whom she co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 album Cry Pretty, her seventh album to be certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA.

On Tuesday, Underwood revealed the album cover art, photographed by Joseph Llanes, and released a video trailer for My Savior.

The album consists of covers of traditional gospel hymns Underwood grew up singing and is intended as a spiritual companion to Underwood’s Christmas album.

“It’s been such a blessing to make music like this, inspirational music that is near and dear to my heart,” Underwood said in a news release.

“These two albums have been on my musical bucket list since the beginning of my career and were planned long before the events of the past year, but somehow it feels like the perfect time to share these beloved songs with the world.”

Pre-orders of the CD, vinyl and limited edition/CD box set are available at carrieunderwoodofficial.com. Digital pre-orders will be available soon.

Underwood’s Christmas album debuted at No. 1 across multiple global charts, including Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts, marking Underwood’s eighth straight album to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart. My Gift was the top-selling album for 2020 in all genres at Amazon.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Cabin Boys Origin Stories German Porter

Pawsitively adorable: Meet 42 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News