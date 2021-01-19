Carrie Underwood announces album of gospel hymns

Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood is following her recently released Christmas album (My Gift) with the release of an album of gospel hymns.

The new album, titled My Savior, will be released March 26 on CD and Digital March and March 30 on vinyl.

The album is co-produced by Underwood and David Garcia, with whom she co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 album Cry Pretty, her seventh album to be certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA.

On Tuesday, Underwood revealed the album cover art, photographed by Joseph Llanes, and released a video trailer for My Savior.

The album consists of covers of traditional gospel hymns Underwood grew up singing and is intended as a spiritual companion to Underwood’s Christmas album.

“It’s been such a blessing to make music like this, inspirational music that is near and dear to my heart,” Underwood said in a news release.

“These two albums have been on my musical bucket list since the beginning of my career and were planned long before the events of the past year, but somehow it feels like the perfect time to share these beloved songs with the world.”