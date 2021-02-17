 Skip to main content
Carman, Christian music artist with Tulsa ties, dies at 65

Carman, Christian music artist with Tulsa ties, dies at 65

Carman

Christian music artist Carman has died.

 Courtesy of Carman

Carman, a Christian music artist and GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame member with Tulsa ties, died Tuesday at a Las Vegas hospital. He was 65.

According to Carman’s online site, the Grammy-nominated artist died after fighting a series of complications resulting from surgery to repair a hiatal hernia.

Carman Dominic Licciardello (fans knew him as Carman) lived in Tulsa from 1981 until 1997 and had a ministry based here. He was a former Billboard contemporary Christian artist of the year and holds a world record for drawing the biggest crowd ever to see a single Christian artist. He set the record for the largest concert at Texas Stadium with more than 71,000 fans and led more than 80,000 fans in worship in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to his site.

Born January 19, 1956 in Trenton, New Jersey, Carman began his musical career playing drums in his mother’s band at the age of 15. His discography includes more than 20 albums and two singles that topped the Christian music chart -- “The Champion” in 1986 and “Radically Saved” in 1988.

Carman received the House of Hope of Humanitarian Award for his positive influence in the lives of American youth in 2006. He was inducted into the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

Said a story about Carman’s passing on his site: “Anyone who knew Carman knows that he counted only this as his greatest lifetime achievement -- winning millions of souls to Christ.”

