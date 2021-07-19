Car show part of grand opening for The District at MidAmerica Industrial Park

A Cruisin’ The District Car Show will be part of a grand opening event this weekend for The District at MidAmerica Industrial Park near Pryor.

A ribbon-cutting and reception with live music, a cash bar and food trucks will be part of the grand opening, which will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 23. at The Bunker. Be among the first to view the Canoo pick-up truck prototype on display.

The Cruisin' The District Car Show will begin 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 23. The free car show will continue 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24 with more than 70 cars on display. Travis Kidd will provide live music. Food trucks and a kids’ activity center will be on site.

Guests can meet Sam Mahdavi from the television show “Sam’s Garage” and the Lokar Car Show film crew will be on site to get footage for an episode that will be televised in the fall of 2021.

The District, a 162-acre development that incorporates retail, residential and a trail system, is MidAmerica Industrial Park’s investment in amenities to enhance the quality of life for 80 employers and 4,000 workers at the park.

