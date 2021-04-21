Calaca Fresh Mex to open second location

Calaca Fresh Mex will open a second location, taking over a closed Taco Bueno location at 3202 S. Sheridan Road.
Owner Frank Villalovos said the new location should be ready by mid-May. Villalovos opened the first Calaca Fresh Mex in December 2020, at 6902 S. Lewis Ave., offering Villalovos’ take on California-style Mexican cuisine.
Calaca Fresh Mex offers an array of Mexican street-style tacos, filled with everything from steak and chicken to tongue and tripe. Burritos are wrapped in a 14-inch flour tortilla or can be ordered without tortilla as a bowl for the carb-conscious.
Sandwiches, or tortas, dressed with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, mayo and cheese, can be topped with a choice of protein, as can the Calaca fries, a kind of south-of-the-border poutine, with a pile of fries covered with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and a white queso sauce.
Breakfast burritos are also available all day.
Duet serving Earth Day dinner
Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave., will host an Earth Day Wine Dinner 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, with the four-course meal prepared by Chef Tuck Curren accompanied by wines from Paul Dolan Vineyards.
The menu begins with a shrimp and mango ceviche, followed by a spicy duck and mushroom lasagna. The entree will be lamb two ways, accompanied by a polenta cake with green harissa and tzaziki, with a lemon marscapone cheesecake for dessert.
Cost is $50 per person. To reserve seats: 918-398-7201, eventbrite.com.
Taste of Claremore
More than 20 Claremore restaurants and food vendors will take part in this year’s Taste of Claremore, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 24 in downtown Claremore.
Advance tickets are $12, with tickets purchased the day of the event costing $15. The Swon Brothers will headline the festival, performing at 8 p.m.
Participating restaurants include: Wildflour Baking Co, Main Street Tavern, Doe’s Eat Place, Oke Ozark Winery GWY, Walke Meat, Hammet House, Rib Crib, Charlie’s Chicken, She Brews Coffee, El Maguey, 6:19 Nutrition, Pink House, Front Porch Bakery, Bill & Ruth’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Boom-A-Rang, Arri’bin Hills Winery, Green Eyes Coffee, J. Farley’s, El Azteca, Homeland Bakery, and The Bookworm Cakery.
For more information: downtownclaremore.org.
Firehouse Subs adds pepperoni pizza to menu
Firehouse Subs debuted the new Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub featuring Italian meatballs in marinara, melted provolone cheese topped with crispy slices of pepperoni and Italian seasoning, all nestled inside a freshly toasted garlic bread sub roll.
Guests can order an a la carte side of garlic bread, perfect for pairing with soup, chili and salads. Garlic lovers can also have any other small, medium or large sub on the menu upgraded and made with a toasted garlic bread roll for an additional charge.
Firehouse Subs has four Tulsa area locations: 6630 S. Memorial Drive; 7030 S. Lewis Ave.; 9538 N. Garnett Road in Owasso; and 1124 N. Ninth St., in Broken Arrow.
Concerts are coming back to Tulsa