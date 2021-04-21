Calaca Fresh Mex to open second location

Calaca Fresh Mex will open a second location, taking over a closed Taco Bueno location at 3202 S. Sheridan Road.

Owner Frank Villalovos said the new location should be ready by mid-May. Villalovos opened the first Calaca Fresh Mex in December 2020, at 6902 S. Lewis Ave., offering Villalovos’ take on California-style Mexican cuisine.

Calaca Fresh Mex offers an array of Mexican street-style tacos, filled with everything from steak and chicken to tongue and tripe. Burritos are wrapped in a 14-inch flour tortilla or can be ordered without tortilla as a bowl for the carb-conscious.

Sandwiches, or tortas, dressed with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, mayo and cheese, can be topped with a choice of protein, as can the Calaca fries, a kind of south-of-the-border poutine, with a pile of fries covered with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and a white queso sauce.

Breakfast burritos are also available all day.

Duet serving Earth Day dinner

Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave., will host an Earth Day Wine Dinner 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, with the four-course meal prepared by Chef Tuck Curren accompanied by wines from Paul Dolan Vineyards.