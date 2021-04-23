By way of football, there's an Oklahoma connection in new 'Mortal Kombat' film

Mehcad Brooks grew up playing Mortal Kombat, so of course he’s excited to be in the cast of “Mortal Kombat,” a new film based on the video game franchise.
Brooks, by way of his father, is an Oklahoma connection to the film, which is scheduled to be released Friday, April 23 to theaters and HBO Max.
Brooks’ father is Billy Brooks.
A different kind of gamer, Billy Brooks played on two national championship football teams at the University of Oklahoma. He annually made big plays against Texas — a 46-yard reception for his first career touchdown in 1973, a 52-yard reception to set up a score in 1974 and a 40-yard touchdown on an end around in 1975. In the final game of his college career, he helped the Sooners seal a repeat national title by running for a 39-yard score in a 14-6 Orange Bowl triumph over Michigan.
OU rarely threw the ball during the wishbone era when Billy Brooks played and he shared time at split end with Tinker Owens, brother of a Heisman Trophy winner. Despite collecting only 24 catches in three college seasons, Billy Brooks was the 11th player taken in the 1976 NFL Draft and he spent five seasons in the league.
Mehcad Brooks is an athlete, too. He was born and raised in Austin, Texas, where his mother, Alberta Phillips, is an editorial writer at the Austin American-Statesman. He played multiple sports at L.C. Anderson High School and was an All-State basketball player, according to his bio, which said he turned down 26 basketball scholarships and an academic scholarship to Yale because he wanted to attend USC’s School of Cinematic Arts.
Gamble? It’s still paying off.
Mehcad earned guest roles in a variety of TV series before securing his first big break playing the son of Tulsan Alfre Woodard in “Desperate Housewives.” He graduated to the casts of HBO’s “True Blood,” USA’s “Necessary Roughness” and the CW’s “Supergirl” series, where he played James Olsen and left of his own accord after five seasons.
Now, after starring in the 2020 Tyler Perry Netflix film “A Fall From Grace,” Mehcad is embracing his gaming roots by playing Jackson “Jax” Briggs in “Mortal Kombat.”
“I’ve been such a fan of the game for so long that when I read the script, I flipped,” he said in production notes for the film. “It really is a dream come true to play Jax Briggs.”
A fighting game, Mortal Kombat debuted in 1992 and has spawned multiple sequels, including 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11, which sold more than 8 million copies in its first year and a half of release.
“Mortal Kombat” first graduated to movie screens in 1995 and made enough coin to generate a sequel, but 1997’s “Mortal Kombat: Annihilation” failed to sustain the momentum and a third installment was nixed.
“It’s been over 25 years since the first feature film came out, and fans have been pretty vocal asking for another big screen entry,” James Wan, who is among producers, said. “As a fan myself of the games and movies, I, too, wanted to see another theatrical version of this, and felt it was time again to revisit this IP that has been kept relevant in the game world but not as much in the feature world.”
The new film aims to be faithful to canon. Greg Russo, who is among the story’s writers, is described as a longtime fan who is among the world’s top gamers. On a visit to his mother’s home around the time he began writing the story, Russo found old drawings and stories he made as a 12-year-old gamer.
“Video games were always an outlet for me growing up,” he said. “Mortal Kombat was one of the games I latched onto the most. I would spend countless hours at the arcade after school playing with my friends, and I had all the home console versions. My love for this property was fostered at a very young age. I feel this was always meant to be.”
In the movie, MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) is unaware of his heritage or why a sorcerer has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, to hunt him down.
Young, fearing for his family’s safety, goes in search of Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) at the direction of Jax, a special forces major who bears the same strange dragon marking on his body as Cole, who was born with the marking. It all leads up to Earth’s greatest champs squaring off against adversaries in a high-stakes battle.
Mehcad Brooks’ tattoos had to be covered before the application of a tattoo designed for Jax. The actor said the interesting thing about playing a video game character is you have to walk a line of being larger than life while also making the character feel real. In search of the proper mindset, he leaned on an Ernest Hemingway quote: There is no hunting like the hunting of man, and those who have hunted armed men long enough and liked it, never care for anything else thereafter.
“For Jax, coming from special forces, he doesn’t have an appetite for anything less,” Brooks said in the film’s production notes. “So where do you go from there? Monsters, right? And to hunt them, you have to be one, in some ways. He’s a killer, so there was some soul searching I had to do to play that sense of duty, that compartmentalization that comes with the idea that this is what he has to do to keep himself and others safe.”
“Mortal Kombat” is rated R for strong, bloody violence, language throughout and some crude references.