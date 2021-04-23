By way of football, there's an Oklahoma connection in new 'Mortal Kombat' film

The new film aims to be faithful to canon. Greg Russo, who is among the story’s writers, is described as a longtime fan who is among the world’s top gamers. On a visit to his mother’s home around the time he began writing the story, Russo found old drawings and stories he made as a 12-year-old gamer.

“Video games were always an outlet for me growing up,” he said. “Mortal Kombat was one of the games I latched onto the most. I would spend countless hours at the arcade after school playing with my friends, and I had all the home console versions. My love for this property was fostered at a very young age. I feel this was always meant to be.”

In the movie, MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) is unaware of his heritage or why a sorcerer has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, to hunt him down.

Young, fearing for his family’s safety, goes in search of Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) at the direction of Jax, a special forces major who bears the same strange dragon marking on his body as Cole, who was born with the marking. It all leads up to Earth’s greatest champs squaring off against adversaries in a high-stakes battle.