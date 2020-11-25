Buy local at many stores throughout the state

As for restaurants, plenty of places are available for dine-in, carryout or delivery. And as you plan any culinary trips or are traveling through the state, here are a few recommendations. You can get authentic Italian cuisine at Roma’s Italian Restaurant in Elk City. The Theopolis Social Club in Shawnee is a great locally owned restaurant that brings an impressive metro vibe to the community. It also has a new backyard area for live music. A crowdpleaser in Bethany is Not Cho Cheesecake and is a fun option when it comes to tasty treats. A delightful European-style café in Oklahoma City is Ganache Patisserie and it also has some rather unique desserts. The Country Dove Gifts and Tea Room in Elk City is the perfect place to get a delicious lunch and buy a gift all in the same building. Fat Boys Café in McAlester not only has appetizing breakfast items, but also its pizza and calzones are delicious.