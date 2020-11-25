Buy local at many stores throughout the state

It is so very important to always buy local year round. Yes, statistics have proven when you buy local, the money stays locally, and it can strengthen the local economy in a number of ways.
As I travel the state for Discover Oklahoma, I see and hear first-hand from locally owned businesses how impactful it is for everyone! When interviewing customers, I always enjoy hearing how they eat at a certain local restaurant regularly or shop at a local business when they need a particular item.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown everything into flux. So many businesses have had to change their hours of operation or how they do business, period. But I want to continue to emphasize how important it is to shop and buy locally, and with that, here is a sampling of the many locally owned businesses around the state I hope you will consider, not only year-round, but also especially now as we enter the holidays.
If you have never stopped by Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curious on Route 66 in Tulsa, you are missing an incredibly fun place to shop. And as you approach the store, you will definitely notice the famous Buck Atom’s rather large statue right out front. Of course, you can find quite a few locally owned stores along the Mother Road in Oklahoma.
The Gadget Company in Tulsa has been helping customers go local when it comes to gifts and gear for the great outdoors since the mid-1980s. Also in Tulsa, you can find Lavender’s Bleu Literacy Market, which is a magical children’s bookstore.
Locally owned farms where you can get a fresh Christmas tree can be found all over the state. One I discovered recently is Red Bird Farm in Enid. This family-owned farm celebrates nature and seasons through a variety of activities. And starting the day after Thanksgiving, you can cut down your own Christmas tree there. Several farms in the state grow organic produce, and one of those is Joe’s Farm in Bixby. Farm Hippie in Collinsville is the epitome of the concept of buy and shop local. This seasonal farmers market is open 12 months out of the year. A New Leaf in Broken Arrow is a wonderful place to order poinsettias or plant gifts, and by doing so, you can help out adults with disabilities. You can truly purchase plants there with a purpose.
Whether you are shopping for Made-in-Oklahoma products, which is always a good idea, or it could be a gift for a family member or friend, throughout our state, you can find numerous stores from which to choose. The Old Store in Piedmont is housed in an historic building in the center of town, and it is there you can find just about anything your heart desires. Places like The Store Okeene, Okie Dokie Mercantile in Shawnee and Okie Mountain Trading Co. in Chickasha offer a variety of items from Made-in-Oklahoma products and other kinds of fun merchandise and gifts too. Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Best of Books in Edmond are just two of the various, locally owned and, I might add, superb bookstores in the Sooner State.
As for restaurants, plenty of places are available for dine-in, carryout or delivery. And as you plan any culinary trips or are traveling through the state, here are a few recommendations. You can get authentic Italian cuisine at Roma’s Italian Restaurant in Elk City. The Theopolis Social Club in Shawnee is a great locally owned restaurant that brings an impressive metro vibe to the community. It also has a new backyard area for live music. A crowdpleaser in Bethany is Not Cho Cheesecake and is a fun option when it comes to tasty treats. A delightful European-style café in Oklahoma City is Ganache Patisserie and it also has some rather unique desserts. The Country Dove Gifts and Tea Room in Elk City is the perfect place to get a delicious lunch and buy a gift all in the same building. Fat Boys Café in McAlester not only has appetizing breakfast items, but also its pizza and calzones are delicious.
These are just a few of the many wonderful, locally owned businesses and restaurants around our state. And the people I have had the honor to meet at those businesses over the years are some of the hardest working, dedicated, passionate and caring I have ever met in my life.
Now, I cannot emphasize enough, before you go to any particular business or restaurant, if you are not sure, phone ahead to make sure their hours have not changed or anything has changed with their status. Given the times in which we live, unfortunately, those kinds of things can change from one day to the next. So just call ahead first to double check.
And remember year-round to always shop and buy local.
Dino Lalli is the producer, co-host and one of the reporters for the travel program DISCOVER OKLAHOMA.
