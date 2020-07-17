Citing an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brookside Business Association announced the cancellation of the 2020 BooHaHa Halloween event.
Said a news release from The Businesses and Leaders of The Brookside Business Association:
“The past few months have been a struggle for Tulsans and our country as a whole. It is safe to say that our norms are shifting and life going forward will look very different for a while.
“As the Brookside Business Association has been meeting regularly throughout the year to discuss and address concerns of our community, it has become apparent that our normal is shifting. Because of the severity and exponential growth of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are sad to announce that out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel the events of BooHaHa for 2020.
“We recognize that BooHaHa is a Tulsa tradition that dates back for 30 years along Peoria with parades, costume contests, food and free candy for young and old. This heritage of fun and community is something that we treasure, and we are deeply pained to have to make the decision to cancel it for this year. While we are saddened to have to cancel BooHaHa for 2020, we look forward to bringing back BooHaHa in 2021.
“While COVID-19 is causing quite the stir this year, we know that with our American ingenuity, and our Tulsa spirit, we will conquer this virus and be ready for a new iteration of BooHaHa next fall.
“Until then, be safe and look out for one another.”
