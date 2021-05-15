Broken Arrow's Taste of Summer set for July 24

Broken Arrow’s Taste of Summer Festival will return July 24 to the city’s Central Park Community Center, 1500 S. Main St.

Hours for the festival will be 10 a.m to 3 p.m., which will feature a “Get Active Zone” with activities for all ages, live entertainment by local talent, a kids craft area, food vendors, a marketplace and the opportunity to enjoy unlimited amounts of Blue Bell ice cream.

“Blue Bell has been a staple in our community for years and is always looking for ways to give back to our residents,” said Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, “and there is no better way to do that than with all-you-can-eat ice cream during a hot Oklahoma summer.”

Advance tickets are $5 per person. Children 2 and under are free.

“Taste of Summer will be even more meaningful because it will be one of the first major events where the community is able to come back together,” said Marty Kilgore, general manager of the Blue Bell Creamery Broken Arrow Plant. “We are so thankful for our community and loyal customers, and cannot think of a better way to come back together than a fun day eating ‘the best ice cream in the country.’”

To purchase, and more information: tasteofsummerba.com.