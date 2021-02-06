Broken Arrow Rooster Days set for Sept. 2-5

Broken Arrow will celebrate its 90th annual Rooster Days festival Sept. 2-5, with live entertainment, food vendors, carnival rides and other activities taking place along the city’s Main Street.

Scheduled events include a Fun Run and 5k run at the city’s Central Park, 1500 S. Main St.; the traditional parade and the always popular cornhole tournament.

The Miss Rooster Days Pageant will take place April 29 at the Central on Main Ballroom, 210 N. Main St.

“We are excited for this event to hit such a huge milestone anniversary,” said Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce. “We feel hosting this event in September will allow us to have a fun and safe event for everyone.”

For more information: 918-893-2100, roosterdays.com.

Watch Now: What the Ale, Jenks has a new brewery opening soon

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.