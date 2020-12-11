Brian Nhira to host virtual Christmas concert special

Oklahoma singer-songwriter Brian Nhira is hosting a virtual Christmas concert special, filmed live at Gnome Studios in Nashville.

The ticketed original concert special will premiere at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and will be available “on demand" until Dec. 26.

The hourlong virtual holiday event will feature Nhira with his band and special family moments with his wife, Sonia, and their son, Zayden Glory.

Tickets are $15. A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a Zoom meet-and-greet and an acoustic performance from Nhira, are $30.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit briannhira.com/christmas.

Nhira was recently honored by his alma mater, Oral Roberts University, when he was named the recipient of the Rising Servant Leader award in conjunction with ORU’s 2020 alumni awards.

