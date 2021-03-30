Braum's debuts six flavors, four sundaes for spring

Braum's has launched six new flavors, some of which will be incorporated in four new sundae concoctions, that will be available for a limited time.
The six new flavors are Pistachio Almond Chocolate Chip, Fried Caramel Toffee Pie, Sticky Bun, Cocoa Banana, White Chocolate Strawberry Tart, and French Chocolate Macaroon.
The latter four flavors will also serve as the basis for the four new Fancy Sundaes.
The Sticky Bun Sundae has hot caramel and pecans on top of two white Bundt cakes. The Cocoa Banana Sundae combines hot fudge and banana slices with two scoops of ice cream atop two chocolate Bundt cakes.
White Chocolate Strawberry Tart Sundae begins with two white Bundt cakes topped with the ice cream, strawberry sauce and sprinkles, while the the French Chocolate Macaroon Sundae is crowned with marshmallow atop freshly baked macaroon cookies. All sundaes are then topped with whipped cream and cherries.
The new sundaes and flavors are only available through the end of this summer.
La Tertulia is inspired by the restaurant of the same name that Kevin Nashan's grandparents, June and Willie Ortiz, founded in 1972 in Santa Fe, N.M. The family ran the establishment, which specialized in Northern New Mexican food, for close to 30 years. And in that time, La Tertulia became something of a culinary destination.
Opera star Denyce Graves, for whom "They Still Want to Kill Us," by Daniel Bernard Roumain was written, declined to perform the piece, saying she "could not find an honest place to express the lyrics as they were presented.”
A graphic novel for children written by the author of the wildly popular "Captain Underpants" series is being pulled from library and book store shelves after its publisher said it "perpetuates passive racism."