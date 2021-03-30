Braum's debuts six flavors, four sundaes for spring

Braum's has launched six new flavors, some of which will be incorporated in four new sundae concoctions, that will be available for a limited time.

The six new flavors are Pistachio Almond Chocolate Chip, Fried Caramel Toffee Pie, Sticky Bun, Cocoa Banana, White Chocolate Strawberry Tart, and French Chocolate Macaroon.

The latter four flavors will also serve as the basis for the four new Fancy Sundaes.

The Sticky Bun Sundae has hot caramel and pecans on top of two white Bundt cakes. The Cocoa Banana Sundae combines hot fudge and banana slices with two scoops of ice cream atop two chocolate Bundt cakes.

White Chocolate Strawberry Tart Sundae begins with two white Bundt cakes topped with the ice cream, strawberry sauce and sprinkles, while the the French Chocolate Macaroon Sundae is crowned with marshmallow atop freshly baked macaroon cookies. All sundaes are then topped with whipped cream and cherries.

The new sundaes and flavors are only available through the end of this summer.

